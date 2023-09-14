Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Seized Huge Cache Of Narcotics At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Pakistan Navy Seized Huge Cache Of Narcotics At Sea

In an intelligence based counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and ANF seized approximately 782 Kgs of narcos at Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep , 2023) In an intelligence based counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and ANF seized approximately 782 Kgs of narcos at Arabian Sea. The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship.

The estimated value of seized narcos is US $ 235 million in international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Drugs Market All Million

Recent Stories

Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Offshore Patro ..

Launching Ceremony Of Pakistan Navy Offshore Patrol Vessel Held At Romania

3 minutes ago
 Special Court turns down bail pleas of Imran Khan, ..

Special Court turns down bail pleas of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cipher case

10 minutes ago
 Nine talented graduates from Balochistan selected ..

Nine talented graduates from Balochistan selected for Barrick's International Gr ..

2 minutes ago
 Senate body applauds Power Division for taking s ..

Senate body applauds Power Division for taking swift action against line losse ..

2 minutes ago
 Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against S ..

Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan opt to bat first against Sri Lanka

47 minutes ago
 SCCI, Zamung Kor sign MoU for welfare and educatio ..

SCCI, Zamung Kor sign MoU for welfare and education of orphan children

3 minutes ago
SWA, KP delegates visits media houses, Olympic Sta ..

SWA, KP delegates visits media houses, Olympic Stadium, Martial Arts Academy in ..

3 minutes ago
 Steady recovery continues; Rupee gains 87 paisa ag ..

Steady recovery continues; Rupee gains 87 paisa against US Dollar

7 seconds ago
 Paradigm shift in political system must for streng ..

Paradigm shift in political system must for strengthening democracy to save Paki ..

8 seconds ago
 Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case ..

Mushaal vows to continue to forcefully raise case of oppressed people of IIOJK

1 hour ago
 UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of ..

UAE supports Belt and Road Initiative: Minister of Economy

1 hour ago
 Three stone crusher units sealed

Three stone crusher units sealed

10 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan