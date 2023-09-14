Pakistan Navy Seized Huge Cache Of Narcotics At Sea
Umer Jamshaid Published September 14, 2023 | 05:30 PM
In an intelligence based counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and ANF seized approximately 782 Kgs of narcos at Arabian Sea
Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep , 2023) In an intelligence based counter-narcotics operation, Pakistan Navy and ANF seized approximately 782 Kgs of narcos at Arabian Sea. The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship.
The estimated value of seized narcos is US $ 235 million in international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.
The successful execution of Anti-Narcotics Operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy’s resolve to deter, dissuade and disrupt all illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan.