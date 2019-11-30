Pakistan Navy Seizes Drug Cache Near Pasni

Pakistan Navy in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) near Pasni and seized approximately 1200 Kg of Hashish which was being transported to foreign destination through sea

The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for further disposal.The successful execution of the operation against narcotics smuggling is the result of effective monitoring and surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt anddeny use of our sea/ coastline for any unlawful activities.