Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 12:24 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER seized 1000 kg of narcotics while deployed for Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022) Pakistan Navy Ship SHAMSHEER seized 1000 kg of narcotics while deployed for Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP). PN Ship apprehended the suspicious vessel and seized narcotics valued Rs 90 Million in international market.

The successful execution of anti-narcotics operation is a strong demonstration of Pakistan Navy resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.

