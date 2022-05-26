UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2022

Pakistan Navy Ship DEHSHAT in collaboration with PN air units seized approximately 4500 Kgs of drugs at North Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022) Pakistan Navy Ship DEHSHAT in collaboration with PN air units seized approximately 4500 Kgs of drugs at North Arabian Sea. While undertaking maritime security operations, PNS DEHSHAT intercepted the suspicious dhow and recovered large cache of drugs that valued approximately 6.7 million dollar in international market.

The successful operation by Pakistan Navy in seizure of huge quantity of narcotics is a testimony to the fact that Pakistan Navy remains cornmitted to fulfill national and international obligations maintaining good order at sea. Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.

The successful execution of anti-narcotics operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy's resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zone of Pakistan.

