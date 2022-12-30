UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs At Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 30, 2022 | 07:37 PM

In a successful Intelligence Based Counter Narcotics Operations by Pakistan Navy at sea, two boats carrying narcotics were apprehended and a huge cache of drugs was recovered by the Navy team.

The narcotics including more than 1,500 kgs of Hashish and 143 kgs of Crystal ICE were recovered from the apprehended boats. The value of narcotics in International market was estimated to be approximately Rs 2 billion, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The successful operation by Pakistan Navy resulting in seizure of narcotics was a testament to the facts that despite the prevailing situation the criminals were active for their nefarious design and Pakistan Navy was more vigilant to counter them and remained committed in preventing use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act and purpose.

"Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea," it said.

