UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published December 01, 2022 | 03:36 PM

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Cache Of Drugs Worth 8.6 Billion Rupees At Sea

Two Pakistan Navy Ships in collaboration with PN air unit seized approximately 5800 Kg of drugs at North Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01 Dec, 2022) Two Pakistan Navy Ships in collaboration with PN air unit seized approximately 5800 Kg of drugs at North Arabian Sea.

Pakistan Navy continues to demonstrate our National resolve to deter, dissuade, discourage and thwart any illicit activities along the strategically important water ways in Arabian Sea. In a recent development, successful counter narcotics operation was conducted by two Pakistan Navy Ships in Arabian Sea in which a large cache of drugs has been apprehended. While conducting Maritime Security Operations in North Arabian Sea, Naval Ships located and effectively intercepted two suspicious dhows.

Upon scrutiny of these boats, large quantity of drugs that valued approximately Rs. 8.6 Billion in international market was seized. Both apprehended dhows have been handed over to Law Enforcement Agencies for further legal proceedings as per the law of land.

The successful operation by Pakistan Navy to seize huge quantity of narcotics reaffirms the resolve and commitment of PN to fulfill national and international obligations for maintaining good order at sea. Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Water Drugs Market Billion

Recent Stories

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Educati ..

U.S.-pakistan Effort To Elevate The Higher Education Sector

12 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of F ..

OIC Secretary-General Meets with the Minister of Finance of the Republic of Suda ..

12 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peacef ..

PM Shehbaz reiterates Pakistan's desire for peaceful Afghanistan

44 minutes ago
 The axis of power is shifting from west to east, e ..

The axis of power is shifting from west to east, economic stability in the regio ..

1 hour ago
 OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

OGRA increases LPG price by Rs11.79 per kg

2 hours ago
 PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of ..

PM expresses concerns over increasing incidents of HIV among children

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.