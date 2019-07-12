Pakistan Navy seizes huge Narco Cache

(@FahadShabbir)

Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approximately 300 million rupees, which was being transported through sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) : Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approximately 300 million rupees, which was being transported through sea.

The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for further disposal, said a press issued here by Pakistan Navy's Directorate of Public Relations.

The successful execution of the operation against narcotics' smuggling was the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of our sea/coastline for any unlawful activities. Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.