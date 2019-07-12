UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Narco Cache

Fri 12th July 2019

Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approximately 300 million rupees, which was being transported through sea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approximately 300 million rupees, which was being transported through sea.

The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for further disposal, said a press issued here by Pakistan Navy's Directorate of Public Relations.

The successful execution of the operation against narcotics' smuggling was the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of our sea/coastline for any unlawful activities. Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.

