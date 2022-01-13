UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Seizes Huge Quantity Of Liquor In Joint Intelligence Operation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2022 | 11:07 PM

In an intelligence based joint operation, Pakistan Navy along with Pakistan Customs, Balochistan apprehended around 4,600 bottles liquor at sea off Balochistan Coast on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2022 ) :In an intelligence based joint operation, Pakistan Navy along with Pakistan Customs, Balochistan apprehended around 4,600 bottles liquor at sea off Balochistan Coast on Thursday.

The confiscated liquor was valued at approximately Rs70 Million, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

Afterwards the seized liquor, smuggling vessel and apprehended personnel were handed over to Custom authorities for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of intelligence based operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan.

Pakistan Navy is fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along own coastline and at sea, while promoting maritime security in the region. PN will continue to shoulder its National obligations to establish lawful order at sea.

