Pakistan Navy Seizes Illegal Liquor In A Joint Ops At Sea

In an intelligence based joint operation, Pakistan Navy along with Pakistan Customs, Balochistan apprehended around 4600 bottles liquor at sea off Balochistan Coast

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2022) In an intelligence based joint operation, Pakistan Navy along with Pakistan Customs, Balochistan apprehended around 4600 bottles liquor at sea off Balochistan Coast. The confiscated liquor was valued at approximately 70 Million Rupees.

Afterwards the seized liquor, smuggling vessel and apprehended personnel were handed over to Custom authorities for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of intelligence based operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan. Pakistan Navy is fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along own coastline and at sea, while promoting maritime security in the region. PN will continue to shoulder its National obligations to establish lawful order at sea.