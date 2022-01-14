UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Seizes Illegal Liquor In A Joint Ops At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 11:43 AM

Pakistan Navy Seizes Illegal Liquor In A Joint Ops At Sea

In an intelligence based joint operation, Pakistan Navy along with Pakistan Customs, Balochistan apprehended around 4600 bottles liquor at sea off Balochistan Coast

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th January, 2022) In an intelligence based joint operation, Pakistan Navy along with Pakistan Customs, Balochistan apprehended around 4600 bottles liquor at sea off Balochistan Coast. The confiscated liquor was valued at approximately 70 Million Rupees.

Afterwards the seized liquor, smuggling vessel and apprehended personnel were handed over to Custom authorities for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of intelligence based operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan. Pakistan Navy is fully vigilant to thwart any unlawful act along own coastline and at sea, while promoting maritime security in the region. PN will continue to shoulder its National obligations to establish lawful order at sea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Balochistan Pakistan Navy Million

Recent Stories

PTCL, SCO to explore collaborative opportunities f ..

PTCL, SCO to explore collaborative opportunities for upscaling services nationwi ..

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At Karachi

13 minutes ago
 Who is real owner of ‘Parizaad’ house, cars us ..

Who is real owner of ‘Parizaad’ house, cars used in drama?

45 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 January 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 14th January 2022

2 hours ago
 US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in Janu ..

US FBI Arrest Leader of Oath Keepers Group in January 6 Investigation - Justice ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.