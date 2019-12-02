Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache At Kandri Near Pasni

Pakistan Navy in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)nearPasni,Balochistanand seized approximately 1200 Kg of Hashish which was being transported to foreign destination through sea

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2019) Pakistan Navy in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)nearPasni,Balochistanand seized approximately 1200 Kg of Hashish which was being transported to foreign destination through sea. The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for furtherdisposal.

The successful execution of the operationagainst narcotics smuggling is the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt anddeny use of our sea/ coastline for any unlawful activities. Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.