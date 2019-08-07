UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Makran Coast

Umer Jamshaid 12 seconds ago Wed 07th August 2019 | 07:03 PM

Pakistan Navy, in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF), conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) off Makran Coast near Gwadar and seized 1600 Kg of Hashish worth approx USD 32 Million (PKR 5.15 Billion)

The consignment was planned to be smuggled abroad.

The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for further disposal. The successful execution of the operation against narcotics' smuggling is the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt and deny use of our sea/ coastline for any unlawful activities.

Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.

