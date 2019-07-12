Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik Village Karachi

Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approx 300 Million Rupees which was being transported through sea

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019) Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approx 300 Million Rupees which was being transported through sea.

The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for furtherdisposal.

The successful execution of the operationagainst narcotics' smuggling is the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt anddeny use of our sea/ coastline for any unlawful activities. Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.