UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik Village Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 7 seconds ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 05:42 PM

Pakistan Navy Seizes Large Narco Cache Off Mubarik Village Karachi

Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approx 300 Million Rupees which was being transported through sea

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019) Pakistan Navy conducted an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO)near Sonehra Point at Mubarik Village in coordination with Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and seized approximately 675 Kg of Hashish and 4 Kg Heroin worth approx 300 Million Rupees which was being transported through sea.

The cache was subsequently handed over to ANF for furtherdisposal.

The successful execution of the operationagainst narcotics' smuggling is the result of effective monitoring/ surveillance and demonstrates Pakistan Navy's perseverance to deter, disrupt anddeny use of our sea/ coastline for any unlawful activities. Pakistan Navy will continue to fulfill its national responsibilities with highest level of commitment and dedication.

Related Topics

Pakistan Navy Million

Recent Stories

Huawei Fever Hits the Nation as HUAWEI Y9 Prime 20 ..

6 minutes ago

TECNO gives its users the chance to win a trip to ..

11 minutes ago

Govt working to fulfill promise of providing clean ..

1 minute ago

RPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery' in Rawalpindi

1 minute ago

107 arrested in crackdown against profiteers in Pe ..

1 minute ago

Murder accused awarded death sentence

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.