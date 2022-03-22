UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Seizes Narcotics In Joint Operation At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published March 22, 2022 | 08:06 PM

In an intelligence based joint operation at sea, Pakistan Navy and office of Customs Collectorate Gwadar seized approximately 3000 kg narcotics at sea off Balochistan Coast

Afterward the seized narcotics valued nearing Rs.

750 million was handed over to customs for further legal proceedings, said a news release on Tuesday.

The successful execution of intelligence based joint operation is a demonstration of Pakistan Navy's resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in maritime zone of the country.

