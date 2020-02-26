UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Seminar On Hindutva Ideology Highlights Massive HR Violations In IoJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 09:27 PM

Pakistan Navy seminar on Hindutva ideology highlights massive HR violations in IoJK

Pakistan Navy Wednesday organized a seminar on "Hindutva Ideology and Effect on the Region" at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore under the auspices of Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Wednesday organized a seminar on "Hindutva Ideology and Effect on the Region" at Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore under the auspices of Maritime Centre of Excellence (MCE).

During the session, eminent speakers enlightened the audience on various aspects of Hindutva Ideology and ongoing gross human right violations in Indian occupied Jammu Kashmir (IoJK) , a Pakistan Navy press release said.

The seminar bounded together an array of participants from public and private sector including a large number of scholars, faculty and students from prominent universities of Lahore.

The implementation of Hindutva ideology by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s fascist government; following the Rashtriya Sawayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Greater Plan which was the emerging face of India was also revealed during the seminar.

Besides, the presenters also underlined the possible ramifications for South Asian Region due to unfettered violence in IoJK.

The seminar was the foremost event held under the banner of MCE and amply highlighted Indian atrocities in the Occupied Kashmir. It also underscored the valiant and legitimate struggle of Kashmiris to achieve the inalienable right of self-determination.

Pakistan Navy established MCE last year at PN War College, Lahore with an objective to expand understanding and providing impetus to ocean related matters tied to national security. MCE acts as the national hub of maritime thinking simultaneously undertaking academic and applied research on both, Maritime Security and Blue Economy.

Pakistan Navy contemplates major breakthrough in the field of maritime studies in Pakistan by providing intense focus to understanding of maritime affairs in Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Occupied Kashmir Pakistan Navy Jammu Hub Event From Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Organizes Seminar On Hindutva Ideolo ..

35 minutes ago

Oil products stocks jump to record on gains in all ..

1 hour ago

University of Karachi releases national song "Tum ..

3 minutes ago

Business community asked to enhance exports for ke ..

3 minutes ago

Consul General of Japan hosts reception to celebra ..

3 minutes ago

Goodbye, tennis: Sharapova announces retirement

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.