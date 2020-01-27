UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Sets Up A Medical Camp At Shams Pir Island

Pakistan Navy sets up a medical camp at Shams Pir Island

Pakistan Navy set up a medical camp at Shams Pir Island and provided free of cost medical treatment and medicines to hundreds of people

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th January, 2020) Pakistan Navy set up a medical camp at Shams Pir Island and provided free of cost medical treatment and medicines to hundreds of people.A spokesperson of Pakistan Army, in a statement on Monday, said the camp was established to create awareness amongst the locals about fatal diseases.

