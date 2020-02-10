Pakistan Navy sets up free eye camp at Damb, Balochistan

With an aim to provide quality treatment and cooperative relief to the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy (PN) in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a Free Eye Camp at Damb, Balochistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2020 ) :With an aim to provide quality treatment and cooperative relief to the local populace about eye related diseases, Pakistan Navy (PN) in collaboration with Eye Sight Trust established a Free Eye Camp at Damb, Balochistan.

A team of qualified eye specialists from PN and Eye Sight Trust along with modern diagnostic equipment was deputed at the eye camp, said a press release of ISPR-Navy here on Monday.

The team provided free consultation to visiting patients from Damb and adjoining areas. Besides providing basic eye treatment, free medicines and glasses were also distributed amongst patients to reduce the risk of infectious diseases.

In addition, patients with complex eye diseases requiring surgical procedures were given free appointments for extended treatments at ophthalmic facilities. The patients were comprehensively briefed about wide spreading eye infections, various diseases related to Ophthalmology and precautionary measures.

A large number of patients including men, women and children weretreated at the Eye Camp and provided access to healthcare services.