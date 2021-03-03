Pakistan Navy sets up hearing health camp at Pishukan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy, in continuation to its efforts aimed at providing standard health facilities along the Coastal areas prominently under COVID-19 scenario, has set up a Free Hearing Health Screening and Medical Camp at Pishukan (Gwadar).

The camp was organized in collaboration with Rotary International and Sahil Welfare Association, said a statement issued here on Wednesday.

A qualified and dedicated team of doctors comprising ENT Specialist, Audiologist and GDMO examined the patients through modern diagnostic equipment and extended free consultation, it said adding that patients were provided with free Hearing Aids as well.

Additionally, patients were comprehensively briefed and enlightened regarding various preventive measures particularly against COVID-19 pandemic. They were also educated about maintaining personal health and hygiene and sanitation of their localities.

Pakistan Navy as a manifestation of its commitment provides continued quality medical treatment along the coastal belt. The present setup of medical assistance is another demonstration of this Nobel resolve, it added.