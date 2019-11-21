Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Participates In Multinational Maritime Exercise Dogu Akdeniz In Mediterranean Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR (with embarked helicopter) and Pakistan Navy’s Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) P3C Aircraft participated in Multinational Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ conducted in Mediterranean Sea

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2019) Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR (with embarked helicopter) and Pakistan Navy’s Long Range Maritime Patrol (LRMP) P3C Aircraft participated in Multinational Exercise DOGU AKDENIZ conducted in Mediterranean Sea. Naval assets and personnel from more than 12 countries participated in the exercise which continued for thirteen days.

Multinational MaritimeExercise DOGU AKDENIZ provided Pakistan Navy an opportunity to enhance interoperability with the world navies. During the exercise, Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR also visited port AKSAZ. At the port an onboardreceptionwas held which was attended by senior officers of host navy, diplomats, dignitaries/ notables from host country and Pakistani community and officers/ personnel from ships participating in DOGU AKDENIZ exercise.

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government of Pakistan’s policies, has always remained committed in playing its role in ensuring maritime safety and security in the region.

Participation of Pakistan Navy unit in exercise DOGU AKDENIZ would cement Pakistan's image as a responsible state, contributing to the maritime order through international maritime collaborative security mechanisms like Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP)&participation in Combined Maritime Force (CMF); aimed at ensuring safety and security of global commons. Upon culmination of exercise DOGU AKDENIZ, Pakistan Navy ship ALAMGIR undertook Joint Patrol with Turkish Navy in Eastern Mediterranean Sea and participated in bilateral exercise "TURGUTREIS" with Turkish Navy.

The international platform of DOGU AKDENIZ was also optimally utilized to apprise international community about Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir, the plight of Kashmiri people and Pakistan’s continued support to the just & rightful struggle of Kashmiris till resolution of the issue.