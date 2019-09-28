UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Visits Port Jeddah, Saudi Arabia As Part Of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP)

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 28th September 2019 | 05:32 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship Alamgir Visits Port Jeddah, Saudi Arabia As Part Of Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP)

Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked Alouette helicopter, visited Port Jeddah, Saudi Arabiaas part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP); aimed to ensure safety and security of international shipping along critical choke points

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th September, 2019) Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR with embarked Alouette helicopter, visited Port Jeddah, Saudi Arabiaas part of Overseas Deployment for Regional Maritime Security Patrols (RMSP); aimed to ensure safety and security of international shipping along critical choke points.PNS ALAMGIR is fitted with state of the art weapons and sensors; capable of undertaking wide range of maritime operations in a multi-threat environment.

Upon arrival at Jeddah Port, the ship was given a warm welcome. During stay at the port, Commanding Officer PNS ALAMGIR called on called on Deputy Western Fleet Commander Royal Saudi Naval Forces (RSNF) and conveyed sincere regards and felicitations on 89thNational Day of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,from Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi, Chief of the Naval Staff to the Royal Saudi Naval Forces and highlighted that the visit of PNS ALAMGIR is a manifestation of the multifaceted long term collaboration that exists between the two navies.

During stay at the Port, a reception dinner was also hosted onboard, which was attended by prominent guests including diplomats from Russia, Turkey, Somalia, Kazakhstan, South Africa, Philippines, Cameron, Egypt, Thailand, and Eritrea.

Pakistan Navy Ship ALAMGIR's visit to Jeddahwas in pursuance to policies of the Government of Pakistan to further enhance friendly ties and explore new vistas for future collaborative initiatives between the two brotherly countries.The visit also aimedatstrengtheningthebondsoffriendshipbetweenPakistanNavyandRoyalSaudiNavalForces.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are tied in eternal bonds of friendship and brotherhood.Upon completion of the visit, the ship resumed its role in RMSP in the North Arabian Sea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Somalia Pakistan Navy Thailand Russia Turkey Egypt Jeddah Visit Saudi Eritrea South Africa Saudi Arabia Philippines Kazakhstan Alamgir From Government

Recent Stories

Arab Reading Challenge TV show’s judging panel r ..

21 minutes ago

Riyadh, Moscow to Sign Several Deals on Tourism Du ..

18 minutes ago

EU and WWF to celebrate Climate Diplomacy Day

31 minutes ago

ANF seizes 1440 kg drugs, rounded up five drug ped ..

28 minutes ago

Constellation at Founder’s Memorial clinches Int ..

36 minutes ago

Bullion rates in Hyderabad gold market

28 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.