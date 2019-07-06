UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat Visits Jeddah Port

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship Aslat visits Jeddah Port

Pakistan Navy's Ship Aslat visited Jeddah Port of Saudi Arabia.On arrival, the naval ship was accorded a warm welcome by the representatives of Royal Saudi Naval Force

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 06th July, 2019) Pakistan Navy's Ship Aslat visited Jeddah Port of Saudi Arabia.On arrival, the naval ship was accorded a warm welcome by the representatives of Royal Saudi Naval Force.The Commanding officer of PNS Aslat and the Western Fleet Commander of Royal Saudi Naval Force also held a meeting and discussed matters of mutual interest.

