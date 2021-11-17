UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Ship Conducts Rescue Operation In North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy (PN) Ship RASADGAR conducted successful rescue operation on a distressed fishing boat in North Arabian Sea and saved 16 fishermen onboard Safina Pai Khel

The fishing boat was having extensive fire in fuel tanks, said a news release on Wednesday.

During Maritime Security Patrol in North Arabian Sea PNS RASADGAR observed a fishing dhow under fire off Karachi coast.

PN and Pakistan Maritime Security Agency assets immediately rescued all the crew members onboard distressed vessel. The fire onboard was extinguished by PN fire fighting teams. All crew members were safely evacuated and provided necessary medical treatment.

Pakistan Navy maintains a high degree of readiness, to undertake range of military and non-military operations out at sea. Besides safeguarding maritime boundaries, Pakistan Navy has always been at the forefront to ensure safety of sea farers.

