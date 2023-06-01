UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Ship Conducts Rescue Operation In Arabian Sea

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 05:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) SAIF while carrying out routine patrolling in the Arabian Sea, expeditiously responded to a distress call by a stranded Fishing Vessel AL ZUBAIR and saved the valuable lives of six fishermen.

The fishing vessel had suffered engine failure and subsequent flooding due to rough sea conditions, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

PNS SAIF swiftly responded to the distress call at night and safely recovered six stranded fishermen.

Medical assistance was provided onboard and the fishermen were subsequently shifted to Gwadar. The fishermen's community has lauded the efforts of the Pakistan Navy in saving precious lives at sea.

Pakistan Navy, besides ensuring combat readiness at all times, remains vigilant to contribute to ensuring the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) through sustained presence and monitoring of activities within the Maritime Zones of Pakistan.

