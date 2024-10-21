Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

An intelligence-based counter narcotics operation was conducted by Pakistan Navy and ANF in North Arabian Sea in which approximately 2000 Kgs of Hashish, 370 Kgs of Ice and 50 Kgs of Heroin were seized by Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2024) An intelligence-based counter narcotics operation was conducted by Pakistan Navy and ANF in North Arabian Sea in which approximately 2000 Kgs of Hashish, 370 Kgs of Ice and 50 Kgs of Heroin were seized by Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN. The consignment includes one hundred thousand illegal Indian made pills used as drug which was to be transported via sea to international destination.

Value of narcotics in international market is approximately US$ 145 million. The seized items have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

Successful operation by Pakistan Navy and ANF resulting in seizure of large quantity of drugs is a testament of PN resolve to fight against illegal activities as a national obligation. Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.