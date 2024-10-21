Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 02:24 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

An intelligence-based counter narcotics operation was conducted by Pakistan Navy and ANF in North Arabian Sea in which approximately 2000 Kgs of Hashish, 370 Kgs of Ice and 50 Kgs of Heroin were seized by Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21th Oct, 2024) An intelligence-based counter narcotics operation was conducted by Pakistan Navy and ANF in North Arabian Sea in which approximately 2000 Kgs of Hashish, 370 Kgs of Ice and 50 Kgs of Heroin were seized by Pakistan Navy Ship HUNAIN. The consignment includes one hundred thousand illegal Indian made pills used as drug which was to be transported via sea to international destination.

Value of narcotics in international market is approximately US$ 145 million. The seized items have been handed over to ANF for further legal proceedings.

Successful operation by Pakistan Navy and ANF resulting in seizure of large quantity of drugs is a testament of PN resolve to fight against illegal activities as a national obligation. Pakistan Navy will continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

Related Topics

India Pakistan Navy Drugs Market Million

Recent Stories

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

14 minutes ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

43 minutes ago
 Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

51 minutes ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

1 hour ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

2 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

3 hours ago
Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 October 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

1 day ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan