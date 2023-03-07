Pakistan Navy ship seizes narcotics worth $15 m at North Arabian Sea

ISLAMABAD, Mar 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2023 ) :A Pakistan Navy ship while deployed on Regional Maritime Security patrol seized a huge quantity of drugs in a counter-narcotics operation at the North Arabian Sea on Tuesday.

According to a PN news release, the ship while undertaking maritime security operations intercepted a suspicious stateless fishing boat at the sea, and upon its search, the troops seized 280 kilograms of narcotics (crystal and Ice), worth approximately $15 million in the international market.

The vessel and crew members were later handed over to the law enforcement agencies for further legal proceedings.

"The successful anti-narcotics operation by the Pakistan Navy ship reaffirms the PN's resolve to deny illegal activities in maritime zones of Pakistan," the news release said.