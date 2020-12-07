Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Aksaz, Turkey

Recently commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK, visited Port Aksaz, Turkey on her return passage to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020) Recently commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK, visited Port Aksaz, Turkey on her return passage to Pakistan. The visit was aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing naval collaboration and interoperability with Turkish Navy.

During stay at Port, Pakistan Navy Ship was extended warm welcome by Turkish Naval Authorities. Commanding Officer of PNS TABUK called on Aksaz Naval Base Commander Rear Admiral I. KurtulusSevinc and discussed matters of mutual interest. The Commanding Officer conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Turkey in general and the Turkish Navy in particular. The host Military dignitary acknowledged the Pakistan Navy's contributions in ensuring regional maritime security.

The Commanding Officer also highlighted the deteriorating situation and human rights violations being committed by Indian Armed Forces against innocent people of Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJ&K). He also extended his gratitude for the whole hearted support provided by the Turkish Navy for TABUK's port call.

Later, on departing the Port, PNS TABUK participated in Coordinated Patrol with Turkish Navy ships. The recent visit of PNS TABUK is reaffirmation of PN-TN collaboration and to further foster brotherly relations between both the countries.