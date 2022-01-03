Pakistan Navy Ship Tabuk Visits Oman During Overseas Deployment

Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK visited Port Duqm, Oman as part of Regional Maritime Security Patrols in North Arabian Sea

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022) Pakistan Navy Ship TABUK visited Port Duqm, Oman as part of Regional Maritime Security Patrols in North Arabian Sea.

PNS TABUK is part of 25th Destroyer Squadron of Pakistan Navy Fleet and is equipped with latest weapons and sensors to perform maritime operations in multi-threat environment.

Upon arrival at Duqm, the ship was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Oman and officials from Royal Navy of Oman (RNO). During the visit, Commanding Officer of PNS TABUK Captain Muhammad Umair called on Central Naval Area Commander of Royal Navy Oman (RNO) and Director of commercial and port operations of Duqm.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interests were discussed and enhancement of bilateral ties in all spheres was re-affirmed. Commanding Officer on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi conveyed good wishes for the people of Oman in general and the RNO in particular.

The port visit to Duqm, Oman is expected to further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations between the two countries.