Umer Jamshaid Published June 23, 2023 | 01:17 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship Tippu Sultan Visits Sri Lanka

The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TIPPU SULTAN visited Colombo, Sri Lanka during return passage to Pakistan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23 June, 2023) The newly commissioned Pakistan Navy Ship TIPPU SULTAN visited Colombo, Sri Lanka during return passage to Pakistan. The visit of PN Ship is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties, enhancing interoperability and exploring new vistas of cooperation between the two navies. Upon arrival at port of Colombo, the ship was warmly welcomed by officials from Sri Lankan Navy and Pakistan High Commission.

During the port visit, Commanding Officer PNS TIPPU SULTAN held meetings with Sri Lankan naval leadership and Matters of mutual interest, Navy to Navy collaboration and PN contribution towards regional peace and maritime security were discussed. Commanding Officer conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Sri Lanka general and host navy in particular.

Senior civil and military leadership including Speaker of Sri Lankan Parliament, foreign ambassadors posted in Sri Lanka also visited PNS TIPU SULTAN. The ship was also opened for the visitors and large number of Pakistani diaspora, locals and Sri Lanka Navy personnel visited the ship. Later, PNS TIPPU SULTAN participated in Passage Exercise with Sri Lankan Navy Ship.

Visit of PNS TIPPU SULTAN to Sri Lanka contributed significantly towards promoting naval collaboration between the two friendly countries that strengthen bilateral relation and existing bond of friendship with Sri Lanka.

