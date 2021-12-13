Pakistan Navy Ship Tughril Visits Malaysia And Participates In Bilateral Naval Drill

UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Naval Base Lumut, Malaysia as part of good will visit and flag showing mission

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th December, 2021) Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Naval Base Lumut, Malaysia as part of good will visit and flag showing mission.
Upon arrival at port, Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL was received by Defence Attaché of Pakistan at Kuala Lumpur and senior officials from Royal Malaysian Navy.


The visit of PNS TUGHRIL included harbour and sea phases.

In harbour phase table top discussions on professional matters and bilateral interactions were held. Whereas, sea phase included conduct of bilateral exercise MALPAK in which PNS TUGHRIL along with three Ships and a Helicopter participated from Royal Malaysian Navy.
Visit of Pakistan Navy Ship to Malaysia provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.

