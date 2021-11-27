Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL Visits Philippines

Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Port of Manila, Philippines as part of good will visit and flag showing mission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL visited Port of Manila, Philippines as part of good will visit and flag showing mission.

Upon arrival at port, Pakistan Navy Ship TUGHRIL was received by Ambassador of Pakistan in Philippines, Defence Attach of Pakistan and officials of Philippines Navy, said a Pakistan Navy media release here received.

During port visit, Flag Officer in Command of Philippines Navy Vice Admiral Adelaide S Bordado, Executive Vice President National Defense College Philippine Capt (Philippine Navy Reserves) Aldarin C Cuna, Ambassador of Pakistan in Philippines Dr Imtiaz Ahmad Kazi and Head of Chancery Sadia Awan visited onboard PNS TUGHRIL and called on Commanding Officer of the Ship Captain Shahid Ahmed.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest, common maritime security objectives and enhancing naval collaborations were discussed.

The visiting dignitaries were briefed about Pakistan Navy role in Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and training capabilities. On the occasion Commanding Officer Pakistan Navy Ship conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Philippines in general and Philippines Navy in particular.

Visit of PNS TUGHRIL to Philippines provided an opportunity for both countries to further enhance the existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations.