Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR Visits Port Of Aqaba, Jordan

Sun 22nd November 2020 | 09:20 PM

Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR visits port of Aqaba, Jordan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR with embarked helicopter visited the Port of Aqaba, Jordan, as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment to Mediterranean Red Sea.

Upon arrival, ship was received by Defence Attache (Pakistan) Amman and the Royal Jordanian Naval Force (RJNF) Liaison Officer, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

During stay at port, Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR called on senior Jordanian Navy and Government officials including Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force, Colonel Hisham Al Jarrah, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

During the interactions, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were also underlined.

Besides, Indian atrocities at illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (lIOJ&K) were highlighted.

The Commanding Officer conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Jordan in general and RJNF in particular.

He also extended his gratitude for whole hearted support provided by RJNF in making ship's stay comfortable. During stay at Aqaba, Commander Royal Jordanian Naval Force also visited PNS ZULFIQUAR.

Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR, after sailing from the Aqaba port conducted passage exercise with RJNF Fast Attack Craft Al Hassan (P 102), and Patrol Crafts.

Pakistan Navy, in line with the government policies stand ready to play its role for maritime safety and security in the region. The visit of PNS ZULFIQUAR is a reaffirmation of PN-RNJF collaboration and will further serve to foster brotherly relations between Pakistan and Jordan.

