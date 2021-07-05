Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR visits Tunis

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helicopter) visited Tunis (Tunisia), as part of Pakistan Navy overseas deployment.

Upon arrival, ship was received by Tunisian Navy Ship and patrol boats of Tunisian Coast Guard, Defence Attaché of Pakistan and officials of Tunisian navy, said a Pakistan Navy news release here received.

During stay at port, Mission Commander Commodore Syed Rizwan Khalid along with Commanding Officer PNS ZULFIQUAR Captain Rao Ahmed Imran Anwar called on Commander National Coast guard Commander Jamal Aloui.

During the interaction, matters of mutual interest were discussed and contribution of Pakistan Navy to regional peace and maritime security were acknowledged.

Mission Commander also conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of Tunisia in general and Tunisian Navy and Coast Guard in particular.

The visit of PNS ZULFIQAR to Tunisia will go a long way in strengthening diplomatic relations, military ties and enhance cooperation between the two brotherly Muslim countries.