Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Establish Free Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 05:36 PM

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslat Visit Port Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania, Establish Free Medical Camp

Pakistan Navy Ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania as part of Overseas Deployment to Africa

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 07th January, 2020) Pakistan Navy Ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Port Dar Es Salaam, Tanzania as part of Overseas Deployment to Africa. During the visit, Mission Commander & Commanding Officers of the visiting ships called on Chief of Tanzanian Navy and other prominent Tanzanianauthorities. The visit was also amply utilized to highlight the deteriorating security situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir (lok).

Upon arrival at Port Dar Es Salaam, visiting Pakistan Navy Ships were extended a warm welcome by TanzanianNavy. Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy Ships called on Chief of Tanzanian Navy and other Tanzanian authorities. During the interactions, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi to the people of Tanzania in general and Tanzanian Navy in particular. Both the sides displayed commitment and desire on further expanding and enhancing brotherly relations between the two countries. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's initiatives for maritime security were also highlighted which were duly acknowledged by the hosts.

As a gesture of goodwill, a free Medical Camp was also established off port premises by a team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics.

The camp provided medical treatment and medicines to over 1600 local patients. Some patients were also treated/ operated onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, which is fitted with state of art medical facilities. Establishment of Medical Camp by Pakistan Navy was widely appreciated and generated tremendous goodwill amongst local populace.

A reception dinner was also hosted onboard Pakistan Navy Ship. Senior Officers of Tanzanian Navy along with a large number of diplomatic corps and prominent local community attended the event. On the occasion, deteriorating situation in the IoK was highlighted. A documentary depicting the atrocities &grave human rights violations being committed by the Indian Armed Forces and plight of the Kashmiris was screened during the event which was well received by the attendees.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ships to Africa is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African Countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host navies.

