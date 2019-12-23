UrduPoint.com
Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019) Pakistan Navy Ships MOAWIN and ASLAT visited Simon's Town, South Africa as part of Overseas Deployment to the African region. During the visit, Mission Commander & Commanding Officers of the visiting ships called on prominent South African authorities including Flag Officer Commanding (Fleet), Simon's Town Chief Magistrate and Chief Police Officer.

Upon arrival at Port Simon's Town, visiting Pakistan Navy Ships were extended a warm welcome by SouthAfrican Navy. During the visit, Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy Ships called on Flag Officer Commanding (Fleet), South African Navy and Chief Magistrate&Chief Police Officer of Simon's Town. During the interactions, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasito the people of South Africa in general and South African Navy in particular. Both the sides displayed commitment and desire on further expanding and enhancing brotherly relations between the two countries. Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's initiatives for maritime security and safety of global commons were also highlighted which were duly acknowledged by the hosts.

A reception dinner was hosted onboardPNS MOAWIN, Senior Officers of South African Navy along with a large number of diplomatic corps and prominent local community attended the event. On the occasion, Mission Commander also updated the dignitaries about the deteriorating situation in the IoK. A documentary depicting the atrocities& human rights violations being committed by the Indian Armed Forces and plight of the Kashmiris was screened during the event which was well received by the attendees.Later, a dinner was also hosted by the Flag Officer Commanding (Fleet) in the honour of the visiting Pakistan Navy Ships.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy Ships to Africa is aimed at further strengthening friendly ties with African countries, enhancing naval collaboration, extending humanitarian assistance and developing interoperability with the host navies.

