Pakistan Navy Ships seize approximately 5800kg drugs at North Arabian Sea

Pakistan Navy says the ships effectively intercepted two suspicious dhows and recovered a large quantity of drugs valuing around 8.6 billion rupees in international market.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2022) Two Pakistan Navy Ships have seized approximately 5800 kilogrammes of drugs at North Arabian Sea.

The successful operation to seize huge quantity of narcotics reaffirms the resolve and commitment of Pakistan Navy to fulfill national and international obligations for maintaining good order at sea.

Pakistan Navy is vigilant to counter any illegal activity and safeguard its maritime borders.