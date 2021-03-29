UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Ships Visit Doha, Participate In Exercise Asad Al Bahr-II

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 29th March 2021 | 05:04 PM

Pakistan Navy Ships visit Doha, participate in Exercise Asad Al Bahr-II

:Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Navy Ships ALAMGIR and AZMAT during Overseas Deployment visited port HAMAD (Doha), Qatar and participated in bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II with Qatar Emiri Naval Forces (QENF).

� Upon arrival at Doha, PN ships were warmly welcomed by senior officers of QENF and Defence Attache of Pakistan, said a Pakistan Navy news release received here on Monday.

During the visit the Mission Commander of PN Flotilla called on various dignitaries of the host country. In addition, the planning and coordination of bilateral exercise was undertaken with Qatar Emiri Naval and Air Force officers.

On completion of port visit, the bilateral exercise Asad Al Bahr-II was undertaken between PN and QENF ships HUWAR, DAMSAH and KAAN participated in the exercise along with aircraft of Qatar Emiri Air Forces (QEAF).

The exercise was aimed to strengthen bilateral ties, enhance naval collaboration and interoperability among the two navies.� Participation in exercise Asad Al Bahr-II is a manifestation of PN resolve to work with friendly navies to promote peace and security in the region.

Pakistan and Qatar enjoy closed friendly ties and cordial relations. Port visit by PN ships followed by Exercise Asad Al Bahr-II is expected to contribute in further enhancing the bilateral ties between friendly countries.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Visit Qatar Doha Alamgir

Recent Stories

Dedicated to the 100th Anniversary of the excavati ..

13 minutes ago

Italy's Renzi Denies Breaking Any Rule With Bahrai ..

2 minutes ago

Czech Official Says Russia Can Tender for Dukovany ..

2 minutes ago

EU sees fast fix to German court setback on virus ..

2 minutes ago

Mehbooba Mufti denied issuance of passport because ..

16 minutes ago

World Free Zones Organisation reveals 53% of free ..

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.