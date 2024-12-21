Pakistan Navy Ships Visit Kuwait, Iraq
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) During an overseas deployment to the Arabian Gulf, Pakistan Navy Ships Rasadgar and Azmat visited Port Al Shuwaikh, Kuwait, while PMSS Dasht visited Port Umm Qasr, Iraq.
The PN flotilla was led by Commander 14th Destroyer Squadron, Commodore Muhammad Umair, said a Directorate General Public Relations (Pak Navy) press release.
Upon arrival at the host ports, the Pakistan Navy ships were warmly received by representatives of Pakistan embassies and officials from the host navies.
The Mission Commander, along with the Commanding Officers, held meetings with the naval leadership of both countries.
During these interactions, matters of mutual interest, Navy-to-Navy engagements, and cooperation in maritime security were discussed.
The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Naveed Ashraf, to the people and navies of host countries.
Following the port calls, both PN and PMSA ships conducted Passage Exercises with Kuwaiti and Iraqi naval vessels. These exercises and maneuvers at sea aimed to enhance interoperability between the navies and promote shared learning through coordinated activities.
The visits of the PN flotilla to Kuwait and Iraq are expected to further strengthen the existing diplomatic ties and cordial relations with these friendly nations.
