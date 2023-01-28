Pakistan Navy ships visit Oman, Iran during overseas deployment

Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising PNS RAHNAWARD and RASADGAR along with PN Submarine HASHMAT port-called Muscat in Oman and Bandar Abbas in Iran, respectively, during overseas deployment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan Navy Flotilla comprising PNS RAHNAWARD and RASADGAR along with PN Submarine HASHMAT port-called Muscat in Oman and Bandar Abbas in Iran, respectively, during overseas deployment.

On arrival at host countries' ports, Pakistan Navy ships were warmly welcomed by representatives of Pakistani embassies and officials of host navies, a Pakistan Navy media release said.

The Mission Commander along with the Commanding Officers of ships called on the naval leadership of both countries. During the interactions, matters of mutual interest and cooperation in maritime security, the shipbuilding capability of Pakistan, training opportunities in PN including sea training were discussed.

The Mission Commander conveyed well wishes from Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi for the people of host countries in general and host navies in particular.

During the port calls, various bilateral activities were undertaken, including exchange visits onboard units, orientation visits of military installations, and coordination meetings. Students of Pakistani school Muscat and members of Pakistani community also visited PN Ships.

Upon completion of the port call at Iran, PN ships participated in a passage exercise with Iranian Navy Ship IRIS KAMAN to enhance interoperability.

The port visits of Oman and Iran by PN Flotilla will further enhance existing close diplomatic ties and cordial relations with friendly countries.