Pakistan Navy Ships Visit Port Victoria

Sun 19th January 2020 | 08:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy's ships MOAWIN and ASLAT have visited Port Victoria, Seychelles as part of its overseas deployment around African region.

During the visit, Mission Commander and Commanding Officers of the visiting ships called on important authorities of Seychelles, visited Foyer De Nazareth Orphanage, Victoria besides holding various social and professional engagements at the host country.

The visit was also amply utilized to highlight atrocities of Indian Armed Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), a press release said issued by Director General Public Relations of Pakistan Navy.

Upon arrival at port Victoria, visiting Pakistan Navy Ships were extended warm welcome by Seychelles authorities. Mission Commander along with Commanding Officers of Pakistan Navy Ships called on Vice President of the Republic of Seychelles, Chief of Seychelles Defense Forces and other prominent authorities.

During the interactions, Mission Commander conveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi for people of Seychelles in general and Seychelles Coast Guard in particular.

Both the sides displayed commitment to further enhance brotherly relations and expand bilateral cooperation in various domains between the two countries. Pakistan's sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy's role in ensuring maritime security were also underscored which were duly acknowledged by the host.

During the meetings, deteriorating situation and human rights violations being committed by Indian Armed Forces against innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) were also highlighted.

As a gesture of goodwill, Mission Commander and Commanding Officers of the visiting ships visited Foyer De Nazareth Orphanage, Victoria and distributed gifts amongst children of the orphanage.

The ongoing deployment of Pakistan Navy ships to Africa is aimed to further strengthen friendly ties with African countries, extend humanitarian assistance and develop interoperability with host navies.

