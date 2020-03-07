Pakistan Navy Shipyarmook Visitsgolcuk, Turkey

UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook visited Golcuk, Turkey as part of goodwill visit to enhance naval collaboration and develop interoperability with Turkish Navy. During the visit, Commanding Officer of PNSYarmook called on important authorities of Turkish Navy and amply utilized the call to highlight atrocities of Indian Armed Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020) Pakistan Navy Ship Yarmook visited Golcuk, Turkey as part of goodwill visit to enhance naval collaboration and develop interoperability with Turkish Navy. During the visit, Commanding Officer of PNSYarmook called on important authorities of Turkish Navy and amply utilized the call to highlight atrocities of Indian Armed Forces in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Upon arrival at port Golcuk, visiting Pakistan Navy Shipwasextended warm welcome by Gulcuk authorities. Commanding Officer of PNS Yarmook called on Senior Naval Fleet Commanders and Mayor of Golcuk city. During the interactions, Commanding Officerconveyed sincere regards of Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral ZafarMahmoodAbbasi for people of Turkey in general and Turkish Navy in particular. Both the sides displayed commitment to further enhance brotherly relations and expand bilateralcooperation in various domains.Pakistan’s sacrifices in fight against terrorism and Pakistan Navy’s role to ensure maritime security were also highlighted.

A reception dinner was also hosted onboard PNS Yarmook. Fleet Commander Turkish Navy, Vice Admiral ErcumentTallioglu graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Senior Officers of TurkishNavy along with a large number of diplomatic &local community representatives attended the event. On the occasion, deteriorating situation and human rights violations being committed by Indian Armed Forces against innocent people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK) were also highlighted, which were well received by the attendees.

PNS Yarmook, a state of the art electronic warfare, anti-ship & anti-air warfare platform has recently been commissioned at Constanta Port, Romania. The Pakistan Navy Ship’s visitto various friendly ports during voyage back to homelandis aimed to strengthen friendly tiesand develop interoperability with host navies.

