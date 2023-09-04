Pakistan Navy siezed 9.5 tons of narcotics at sea

The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an intelligence-based joint counter-narcotics operation on Monday seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10 thousand bottles of Liquor at sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an intelligence-based joint counter-narcotics operation on Monday seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10 thousand bottles of Liquor at sea.

The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The estimated value of seized narcotics is US $ 112 million in the international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of the joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a strong demonstration of the Pakistan Navy's resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan.