Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Siezed 9.5 Tons Of Narcotics At Sea

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2023 | 07:54 PM

Pakistan Navy siezed 9.5 tons of narcotics at sea

The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an intelligence-based joint counter-narcotics operation on Monday seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10 thousand bottles of Liquor at sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Navy and Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) in an intelligence-based joint counter-narcotics operation on Monday seized 9.5 tons of narcotics and over 10 thousand bottles of Liquor at sea.

The apprehended drugs were stowed in hidden compartments of a fishing boat that was successfully intercepted by a Pakistan Navy Ship, a Pakistan Navy news release said.

The estimated value of seized narcotics is US $ 112 million in the international market. The seized drugs were subsequently handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

The successful execution of the joint Anti-Narcotics Operation is a strong demonstration of the Pakistan Navy's resolve to deter and disrupt illegal activities in the maritime zones of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Drugs Market Million

Recent Stories

PCB chairman welcomes BCCI delegation, optimistic ..

PCB chairman welcomes BCCI delegation, optimistic about cricketing relations

24 minutes ago
 CM overflies Ring Road Southern Loop-III project f ..

CM overflies Ring Road Southern Loop-III project for inspection

18 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects development projects in ci ..

1 minute ago
 Maximum arrangements to provide during Chehlum of ..

Maximum arrangements to provide during Chehlum of Imam Hussain RA

1 minute ago
 Dera police launches anti-drug campaign

Dera police launches anti-drug campaign

1 minute ago
 Youth die of suffocation in well in Hassanabdal

Youth die of suffocation in well in Hassanabdal

1 minute ago
Negotiations with IMF stall over Pakistan's electr ..

Negotiations with IMF stall over Pakistan's electricity bill relief plan

43 minutes ago
 Gwadar: Two Pakistan Navy officers, one soldier ma ..

Gwadar: Two Pakistan Navy officers, one soldier martyred in helicopter crash

53 minutes ago
 Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start 11t ..

Election campaigns for FNC candidates to start 11th September

55 minutes ago
 Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 ..

Sharjah Public Libraries: 6 million sources in 33 languages and 200,000 readers ..

55 minutes ago
 Celebrities express concern over rising electricit ..

Celebrities express concern over rising electricity bills in Pakistan

59 minutes ago
 IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sus ..

IGCF 2023: 28 sessions to explore development, sustainability

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan