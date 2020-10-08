UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy, South Korean Navy Conduct Bilateral Exercise "PASSEX"

Umer Jamshaid 27 minutes ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Pakistan Navy Ship ZULFIQUAR (with embarked helo) participated in Passage Exercise (PASSEX) with South Korean Navy Ship DAE JO YEONG.

Both ships were patrolling in Gulf of Aden as part of International efforts to counter piracy and ensure security of shipping transiting through the vital area, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The Passage Exercise covered various operational serials to enhance interoperability and augment collaborative efforts to ensuring practical maritime security in the region.

PNS ZULFIQUAR was also deployed on Regional Maritime Security Patrol (RMSP) in Gulf of Aden.

The exercise confirms the commitment of Pakistan Navy to provide secure maritime environment in the global commons for international shipping and to counter illegal activities at sea.

Pakistan Navy, in line with Government policies stand ready to play its role for maritime safety and security in the region.

The exercise would further contribute in improving the bilateral ties between Pakistan Navy and South Korean Navy.

