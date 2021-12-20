UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz At Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 20th December 2021 | 05:34 PM

Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘Ayylidiz 2021’ with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul, Turkey

Islamabad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th December, 2021) Pakistan Navy Special Service Group SSG(N) participated in bilateral Special Operations Forces (SOF) Exercise ‘Ayylidiz 2021’ with Turkish Su Altı Taarruz (SAT) at Istanbul, Turkey. Both navies are regularly conducting this bilateral Exercise since 1996 and exercise is 13th of the series.

The exercise was exclusively designed to exchange professional expertise in SOF domain. The aim of the exercise was to build synergy, strengthen military relationships and enhance interoperability between Special Operation Forces of both countries.

The exercise focused on Anti-Terrorism operations, Sniper Firing, Frogman Ops and Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) domains. The exercise concluded with demo of coordinated VBSS Ops involving Ships, Helicopters and Fast Speed Boats along with SOFs elements. The event was witnessed by high level delegations.

Exercise AYYILDIZ-2021 proved professionally rewarding as SOFs elements of both countries remained actively engaged in rehashing contemporary tactics, techniques and procedures in Special Operations domains.

