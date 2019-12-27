UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Navy Successfully Test-fires Anti-ship Missiles From Sea, Air

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 03:59 PM

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th December, 2019) Pakistan Navy (PN) has Friday successfully test-fired anti-ship missiles from the North Arabian Sea and Makran coast as Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi inspected the activity.

Navy spokesperson told that PN's Fast Attack Craft fired missile form surface to land and conventional submarine fired from underwater.

Air defence missiles were fired from Makran coast.Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operational preparations of Pakistan Navy and affirmed that the force is fully capable of retaliating against any aggression by the enemy.

