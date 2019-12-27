Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missiles from sea, air

(@fidahassanain)

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operation preparation of Pakistan Navy.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) Pakistan Navy (PN) successfully test-fired anti-ship missiles from the North Arabian Sea and Makran Coast here on Friday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the successful test-fire of anti-ship missiles.

According to Navy spokesperson, Pakistan’s Navy Fast Attack fired missile from surface to land and conventional submarine fired from underwater. He said that Air-Defence missibles were fired from Makran Coast.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operation preparations of Pakistan Navy and affirmed that the force is fully capable of retaliating against any aggression by the enemy.