UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Navy Successfully Test-fires Anti-ship Missiles From Sea, Air

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 04:40 PM

Pakistan Navy successfully test-fires anti-ship missiles from sea, air

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operation preparation of Pakistan Navy.

KARACHI: (Urdu Point/ UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 27th, 2019) Pakistan Navy (PN) successfully test-fired anti-ship missiles from the North Arabian Sea and Makran Coast here on Friday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi witnessed the successful test-fire of anti-ship missiles.

According to Navy spokesperson, Pakistan’s Navy Fast Attack fired missile from surface to land and conventional submarine fired from underwater. He said that Air-Defence missibles were fired from Makran Coast.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi expressed satisfaction over the operation preparations of Pakistan Navy and affirmed that the force is fully capable of retaliating against any aggression by the enemy.

Related Topics

Attack Pakistan Navy From

Recent Stories

Russia military successfully launches 4 satellite

2 minutes ago

German fireworks sales fizzle on climate anxiety

2 minutes ago

UK Growth at Slowest Rate Outside Recession Since ..

4 minutes ago

War against plunderers of national wealth to cont ..

2 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi for further strengthening ..

6 minutes ago

PPP arranges Quran khawani, fateha on Shaheed Moht ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.