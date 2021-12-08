UrduPoint.com

Pakistan Navy Successfully Test-fires Surface To Air Missiles

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi has witnessed the test-firing of the missiles and said that full satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2021) Pakistan Navy Air Defence Units have successfully test-fired surface to air missiles.

According the Spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, all missiles successfully hit their targets.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi witnessed the test-firing of the missiles.

He expressed full satisfaction over the operational preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

The Naval Chief said Pakistan Navy is fully capable to befittingly respond to any aggression.

The Spokesperson said successful test of the missiles demonstrates operational capabilities and war preparedness of Pakistan Navy.

