Open Menu

Pakistan Navy Takes Over Command Of Combined Task Force-151 For 11th Time

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 06:30 PM

Pakistan Navy takes over command of combined task force-151 for 11th time

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Pakistan Navy has assumed command of Multinational Combined Task Force 151 (CTF-151) from Turkish Navy during a Change of Command Ceremony held at HQ US NAVCENT, Bahrain.

According to Director General Public Relations (Navy), commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie of Pakistan Navy took over the command from Rear Admiral Rustu Sezer of Turkish Navy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Commander of Combined Task Force-151 (CCTF-151), Commodore Sohail Ahmad Azmie, assured that his team is fully prepared to shoulder this challenging responsibility efficiently.

He said that the Pakistan Navy’s belief in collaborative efforts to maintain security and stability, ensuring uninterrupted flow of maritime traffic through this critical region.

He added that the Pakistan Navy’s active participation in CMF’s maritime security efforts reflects this commitment. Commodore Sohail also appreciated and congratulated the outgoing Commander, Rear Admiral Rustu Sezer, and his team for their dedicated efforts in achieving the objectives during their tenure.

Pakistan Navy holds the unique distinction of commanding CTF-151 for the eleventh time.

In July last year, the Pakistan Navy also assumed command of CTF-150 for the thirteenth time. These achievements reflect the Pakistan Navy’s dedication to maritime peace and stability in the region and the trust placed in it by partner nations.

The Change of Command Ceremony was attended by the Ambassador of Pakistan to Bahrain, Saqib Rauf; the Ambassador of Turkiye to Bahrain, Mrs. Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak; the Commander of Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), Vice Admiral George M. Wikoff; Deputy Commander of the Turkish Fleet, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozden Kocer; and distinguished guests, including senior diplomats and representatives of navies operating under the CMF.

Recent Stories

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefi ..

Sunita Marshall reveals her dark complexion benefitted her a lot in modeling

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

Imran Khan ends negotiations with govt

17 minutes ago
 Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania ..

Rakhi Sawant ready to visit Pakistan to meet Hania Aamir

29 minutes ago
 TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fa ..

TRENDS participates in Cairo International Book Fair with over 350 research-base ..

31 minutes ago
 Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan ..

Police recover important evidence in Saif Ali Khan attack case

38 minutes ago
 SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by sev ..

SBP beat Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited by seven wickets

53 minutes ago
TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewa ..

TRENDS launches study titled 'The Future of Renewable Energy'

2 hours ago
 Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration fo ..

Hamdan Bin Rashid Foundation opens registration for its Medical Awards 2025

2 hours ago
 Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilater ..

Ahmad Belhoul Al Falasi participates in multilateral meeting to discuss empoweri ..

2 hours ago
 UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food securi ..

UAE provides humanitarian aid to boost food security in Chad following directive ..

3 hours ago
 Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his son ..

Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler attends graduation of his sons

3 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future Wo ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in Future World Chan Forum in China

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan