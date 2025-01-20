Open Menu

Pakistan Navy To Hold 9th Multinational Exercise AMAN Next Month

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 20, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Pakistan Navy to hold 9th Multinational exercise AMAN next month

Exercise which has become a major International Naval event is conducted biennially

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2025) Pakistan Navy is to hold the 9th Multinational exercise AMAN next month.

The exercise which has become a major International Naval event is conducted biennially.

Growing global participation in AMAN over the years underscores the trust and confidence reposed by international community on Pakistan Navy efforts and its contributions towards advancing collaborative maritime security.

Objectives of AMAN exercise include promoting peace and regional cooperation, enhancing interoperability with regional and extra regional navies and displaying united resolve against terrorism and crimes in the maritime domain.

Earlier, Pakistan Nav assumed command of Combined Task Force 151 (CTF 151) from Turkiye.

The change of command ceremony took place in Bahrain.

CTF 151 is one of the five task forces operating under Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), which was established under the framework of United Nations Security Council resolutions.

The Task Force was established to combat piracy, human trafficking, and illegal fishing. Its Primary role is to keep maritime trade routes open and secure.

