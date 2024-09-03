Pakistan Navy to observe two newly built warships induction in national fleet on Defence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) The Pakistan Navy is going to observe induction of two newly built warships in the national fleet amid a massive increase in naval defense capabilities; on the occasion of Defence Day.

Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Babar and PNS Hunain will join the fleet of Pakistan Navy simultaneously, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

PNS Babur, the first Miljum/Babar class ship being built in Turkiye, will officially become part of the Pakistan Navy.

PNS Hunain, the third offshore patrol vessel built in Romania, will also join the Pakistan Navy fleet.

The construction of PNS Babur started on 4th June 2020. PNS Babar was launched on 15th August 2021 while commissioning took place on 23rd September 2023.

Four Babur class ships equipped with vertical launching system are being inducted into Pakistan Navy.

Under the Pak-Turkiye agreement, two ships are being built in Istanbul and two in Karachi.

Three other Babur class ships PNS Badr, Tariq and Khyber are currently in various stages of preparation.

The Babur class ship is capable of fighting on surface, underwater and air simultaneously. The 2888-tonne Babar-class ship can counter air threats by vertical launch system.

The third Yarmouk-class offshore patrol vessel (OPV) 2600 for the Pakistan Navy has also been built at Galati Shipyard in Romania.

The last two OPVs have a displacement of 2600 tons compared to the first two ships of the Yarmouk class.

The Yarmouk class ships have the status of Guided Missile Corvettes in the Pakistan Navy due to their unmatched capabilities.

All ships of the Yarmouk class, including PNS Hunain, are suitable for surface and air warfare as well as search and rescue operations. The 98 meter long PNS Haneen has a speed of around 24 knots.

With the help of vertical launching system, PNS Hunain can launch surface-to-air missiles. Along with the 76 mm main

gun, PNS Haneen is also equipped with two 20 mm secondary guns.

All four ships of the Yarmouk class have been attributed to important battles in Islamic history.

After PNS Yarmouk and Tabuk, PNS Hunain will also be the best addition to the strength and capabilities of Pakistan Navy.

PNS Yamama, the fourth and final vessel of the Yarmouk class, is undergoing completion after its launch in February this year.

The Babur class ships are the epitome of Pakistan-Turkiye defence cooperation. And there is evidence of a defense partnership between the two countries.