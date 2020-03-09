Pakistan Navy to plant 4 mln trees across the country: CNS

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Monday inaugurated Pakistan Navy Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 by planting a tree sapling at Shuhada Monument lawn at Naval Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi Monday inaugurated Pakistan Navy Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 by planting a tree sapling at Shuhada Monument lawn at Naval Headquarters.

The campaign was marked to contribute towards improving ecosystem, subsiding alarming climate changes and meaningfully participating in national drive of Plant for Pakistan in line with vision of the government, a Pakistan Navy press release said.

Chief of the Naval Staff, in his message on Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 highlighted devastating effects of climate change and emphasized the need for redressal of this National Security Challenge with shared efforts.

The Naval Chief underlined that millions of trees have been planted in naval shore establishments along coastal belt to create awareness and achieve sustainable results.

The Admiral urged the need of upscale afforestation efforts for socio-economic development and healthier environment for future generations.

Pakistan Navy, under the Spring Tree Plantation Campaign-2020 plans to plant 300,000 indigenous tree saplings alone at Margalla Hills, whereas the overall target remains in excess of 4 million trees in different parts of country during present year. Pakistan Navy has initiated afforestation drive to combat & diminish the effects of global warming and being a striking part of this noble cause.

The ceremony was attended by senior Naval officers and personnel. Besides, special prayers for successful completion and encouraging effects of afforestation drive were also offered.