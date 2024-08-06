Pakistan Navy & Turkish Navy Conduct Naval Drills in North Arabian Sea

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2024 | 06:14 PM

Upon completion of goodwill visit to Pakistan by Turkish Navy Ship TCG KINALIADA, Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy ships conducted coordinated patrol and naval drills in North Arabian Sea

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06 Aug, 2024) Upon completion of goodwill visit to Pakistan by Turkish Navy Ship TCG KINALIADA, Pakistan Navy and Turkish Navy ships conducted coordinated patrol and naval drills in North Arabian Sea. The drills comprised of various naval operations including defence against Asymmetric Threats, Visit Board Search & Seizure (VBSS) and Air Defence Exercises aimed to further hone professional skills and enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Earlier, during the port call, delegation of Turkish Navy led by Turkish Navy Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Ibrahim Ozdem KOCER called on Pakistan Navy Field Commanders and other dignitaries to discuss matters of mutual interest and further avenues for collaboration.

Turkish Navy delegation also laid floral wreath at Mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam to pay homage to the Founder of Pakistan.

Pakistan and Turkiye enjoy historically very warm and brotherly relations, and the visit of Turkish Navy ship to Pakistan is a manifestation of strong bilateral ties between both countries. The recent visit will further enhance the existing ties between the two nations in general and collaboration between the two navies in particular.

